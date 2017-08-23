Up from the ashes: Samsung unveils successor to Note 7 phone

Samsung is trying to move past last year's disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking -- and lower battery capacity.



The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale Sept. 15, about the time Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones.



Samsung didn't immediately give a price as it unveiled the phone Wednesday in New York. The price is likely to be at least $850, making the phone among the most expensive.



Samsung's Note phones tend to be niche products aimed at people who use their phones more than the average consumer.



The Note 8 phone offers significant improvements over the 2-year-old Note 5 device (Samsung skipped the Note 6).



Samsung's Note line is notable for its stylus, which pops out of a slot in the phone.



Samsung is taking a conservative approach to its battery, as it did with the S8 phones.

...