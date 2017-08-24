Walmart dives into voice-activated shopping

Walmart is diving into voice-activated shopping.



The world's largest retailer said Wednesday it's working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items from laundry detergent to Lego for voice shopping through Google Assistant.



It underscores Walmart's drive to compete in an area dominated by Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo device.



Walmart has said Google's investment in natural language processing and artificial intelligence will help make voice-activated shopping even more popular.



Walmart, which has more stores than any other retailer and the largest share of the U.S. grocery market, is also working hard to close the gulf online between itself and Amazon.



So the quick personalization with Walmart should make voice-activated shopping more attractive, he said.



Lore said the company wants to make voice shopping as easy as possible.

...