Automated safety systems are preventing car crashes: studies

The two institute studies found that lane-keeping systems, some of which even nudge the vehicle back into its lane for the driver and blind-spot monitoring systems, had lower crash rates than the same vehicles without the systems.



The lane-keeping study looked at police crash data from 25 states between 2009 and 2015 for vehicle models where the systems were sold as optional. Lane-keeping systems lowered rates of single-vehicle, sideswipe and head-on crashes of all severities by 11 percent, and crashes of those types in which there were injuries, by 21 percent, the study found.



A second institute study of blind-spot detection systems – usually warning lights in side mirrors – found the systems lower the rate of all lane-change crashes by 14 percent and the rate of such crashes with injuries by 23 percent.



An institute study released in June found lane-keeping systems are turned off by drivers nearly half the time.

...