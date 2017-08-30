Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Sept 1

The largest asteroid in more than a century will whiz safely past Earth on Sept. 1 at a safe but unusually close distance of about 7 million kilometers, NASA said.



The asteroid was discovered in 1981, and is named Florence after the famed 19th century founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.



It is one of the biggest asteroids in the Earth's vicinity, and measures about 4.4 kilometers wide -- or about the size of 30 Egyptian pyramids stuck together.



Large asteroid collisions with Earth are rare.

...