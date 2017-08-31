US clears breakthrough gene therapy for childhood leukemia

Opening a new era in cancer care, U.S. health officials on Wednesday approved a breakthrough treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.



Returned to the patient, the revved-up cells can continue multiplying to fight disease for months or years.



CAR-T cell therapy gives patients stronger T cells to do that job.



It strikes more than 3,000 children and young adults in the U.S. each year and while most survive, about 15 percent relapse despite today's best treatments.



In a key study of 63 advanced patients, 83 percent went into remission soon after receiving the CAR-T cells.

...