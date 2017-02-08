Gecko does 'striptease' to avoid becoming lunch

PARIS: A newly-discovered gecko uses a weird but ingenious tactic to evade capture: it strips down to its pink, naked skin and flees, leaving its attacker with a mouthful of scales, scientists have revealed.



Dubbed Geckolepis megalepis, the little lizard was previously confused with another member of the family of fish-scale geckos, known for their large, sheddable scales.



But closer scientific scrutiny revealed it is a species quite apart -- boasting the largest scales of any gecko.



Among G. megalepis' unique traits is a smaller "attachment area" -- where the scales meet the skin -- than other fish-scale geckos.



Reptiles, including geckos, are known for the ability to shed a body part, often all or part of the tail, to escape predator attack.

...