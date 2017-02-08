Facebook creates 'Community Help' feature for disaster assistance

Facebook plans to add a feature Wednesday to make it easier for people affected by disasters to find each other locally to provide and receive help.



The world's largest social network said its "Community Help" will activate after natural disasters and major accidents as a part of "Safety Check," a related feature that allows Facebook users to assure others that they are safe.



Facebook, with 1.9 billion monthly users as of December, rolled out Safety Check in 2014 .



In designing Community Help, Facebook officials said they consulted with emergency relief organizations such as the Red Cross.

...