Trump administration delays listing bumblebee as endangered

The Trump administration Thursday delayed what would be the first endangered designation for a bee species in the continental U.S., one day before it was to take effect.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service adopted a rule Jan. 11 extending federal protection to the rusty patched bumblebee, one of many types of bees that play a vital role in pollinating crops and wild plants.



The addition of the bumblebee to the endangered species list was scheduled for Friday.



The rusty patched bumblebee has disappeared from about 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years.

