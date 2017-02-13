How algorithms (secretly) run the world, your life

When you browse online for a new pair of shoes, pick a movie to stream on Netflix or apply for a car loan, an algorithm likely has its word to say on the outcome.



Algorithms are being used – experimentally – to write news articles from raw data, while Donald Trump's presidential campaign was helped by behavioral marketers who used an algorithm to locate the highest concentrations of "persuadable voters".



O'Neil argues that while some algorithms may be helpful, others can be nefarious.



r Public schools in Washington D.C. in 2010 fired more than 200 teachers – including several well-respected instructors – based on scores in an algorithmic formula which evaluated performance.



r A man diagnosed with bipolar disorder was rejected for employment at seven major retailers after a third-party "personality" test deemed him a high risk based on its algorithmic classification.



Pasquale points at the European Union's data protection law, set from next year to create a "right of explanation" when consumers are impacted by an algorithmic decision, as a model that could be expanded.

...