Tech show looks beyond 'smart,' to new 'realities'

The mega-extravaganza of the tech world in Las Vegas is showcasing an array of new devices that get smarts from computer chips, sensors and artificial intelligence, but go further by opening doors to augmented or virtual realities.



The Consumer Electronics Show, which begins with a series of media events Tuesday will offer trade professionals a look at new robotics, connected cars and a dizzying assortment of gizmos from connected sneakers to drones.



This year's show will see results of a boost in computing power from artificial intelligence, which can help power things like autonomous cars, and deliver new experiences such as augmented or virtual reality.



CES will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the gathering, and organizers promised it would have the largest showcase of VR technology ever.



One CES panel discussion will examine how virtual reality is transforming television, movies and even news with immersive forms of video.



CES is among the world's biggest trade shows, and last year drew 177,000 attendees over exhibit space of 2.47 million square feet (230,000 square meters).

...