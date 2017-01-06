Spacewalking astronauts upgrade station with new batteries

Spacewalking astronauts hooked up fancy new batteries Friday on the International Space Station's sprawling power grid.



On Friday, it was up to Kimbrough and Whitson to wire up three of the six new batteries delivered last month in a Japanese cargo capsule.



Kimbrough and another crewmate will plug in three more batteries next Friday.



NASA's chief astronaut, Christopher Cassidy, said from Mission Control that sticky bolts often stymie astronauts, so everyone was grateful to turn over the chores to Dextre, short for dexterous.



Most of the old batteries will be junked along with other station trash in a month, burning up in the atmosphere along with the Japanese supply ship that delivered the new batteries.

...