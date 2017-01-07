Cities vie to hop on super-speedy hyperloop rail

U.S. startup Hyperloop One Friday disclosed a list of locations around the world vying to put near-supersonic rail transit system to the test.



The startup company keen to revolutionize the way people and cargo travel said that 35 contenders remained from a field of 2,600 teams in a Hyperloop One Grand Challenge launched in May 2015 .



Hyperloop One wants to get three systems underway, according to chief executive Rob Lloyd.



Hyperloop One, which has so far raised more than $160 million (145 million euros), was set on an idea laid out by billionaire Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind electric car company Tesla and private space exploration endeavor SpaceX.



Pods would rocket along rails through reduced-pressure tubes at speeds of 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) per hour.

...