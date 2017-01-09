Jeans that give directions? Products get ‘smart’

After the alarm on your smartphone goes off, it's time to roll out of your "smart" bed and give your hair a good run through with your app-connected brush. Don't forget to use your smart toothbrush in front of your smart mirror.



After that, your smart pillbox will remind you to take your medication.



An accompanying app recommends how to brush for optimal quality and minimal breakage and split ends.



Pop-I is looking to expand to clothing and other products, too.



How about a pair of vibrating jeans to get you where you're going?



The jeans from Spinali Design, another French startup, will vibrate on your right or left hip to let you know which direction you should head.



Never mind that this can be done through a phone app rather than a $60 device.



It promises to let you know – through an app, of course – just how bad your form actually is.

