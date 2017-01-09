Study crashes main Moon-formation theory

The Moon, our planet's constant companion for some 4.5 billion years, may have been forged by a rash of smaller bodies smashing into an embryonic Earth, researchers said Monday.



Such a bombardment birth would explain a major inconsistency in the prevailing hypothesis that the Moon splintered off in a single, giant impact between Earth and a Mars-sized celestial body.



The makeup of the Earth and the Moon are near identical – an improbability that has long perplexed backers of the single-impact hypothesis.



About 20 such crashes would have been required to build the Moon, they concluded, while conceding that further study is needed into the mechanics of Moon formation from "moonlets".

...