Instagram adds advertising to Instagram Stories

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram is bringing more than 30 advertisers into one of its fastest-growing features, Instagram Stories, in a bid to boost advertising revenue, the company said Wednesday.



Media buyers are optimistic about Instagram's ability to maintain Facebook's place, second only to Alphabet Inc.'s Google, in the digital ad marketplace.



The new ad product will show full-screen ads intermittently as users swipe through photos and videos on Instagram Stories.



According to eMarketer, 74 percent of U.S. companies plan to use Instagram this year, up from 53 percent who used it for marketing in 2016 .

