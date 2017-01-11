Baboons make vowel-like sounds, similar to humans

Baboons make sounds that are similar to the vowels a,e,i,o and u, researchers said Wednesday, suggesting that some monkeys have had the physical capacity for language for millions of years.



The current study suggests that the articulation skills for speech may go back as far as 25 million years, to the last common ancestor shared by humans and monkeys, known as Cercopithecoidae.



Some researchers have argued that non-human primates – along with Neandertals and human babies until age one – were unable to make differentiated sounds necessary for language because their larynx was situated too high.



To test this theory in baboons, researchers analyzed more than 1,300 vocalizations made by 15 Guinea baboons, both male and female, who were living at a primate center in Rousset-sur-Arc in France.

...