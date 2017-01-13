Nintendo Switch game console to launch in March

The Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3, the same date as its global rollout in the U.S. and Europe.



In teaser videos, Nintendo Co. has shown players using a handheld whose remote controller section detaches from the left and right sides of the main part of the device's display.



The Switch needs to win over new, younger players, who may not be hard-core game fans and might be daunted by its hefty price tag.



Nintendo is promising a more immersive, interactive experience with the Switch, including online playing and using the remote controller in games that don't require players to be constantly staring at a display.



Nintendo said 50 software makers, including Electronic Arts and Sega, are preparing 80 games for the Switch.

