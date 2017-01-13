WhatsApp vulnerable to snooping: report

The Facebook-owned mobile messaging service WhatsApp is vulnerable to interception, the Guardian newspaper reported on Friday, sparking concern over an app advertised as putting an emphasis on privacy.



The report said that WhatsApp messages could be read without its billion-plus users knowing due to a security backdoor in the way the company has implemented its end-to-end encryption protocol.



It said there was a way of notifying users when a contact's security code had changed.



The Guardian said it had verified that the security backdoor still exists.

...