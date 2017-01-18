'Three-parent' baby born in Ukraine using new technique

A baby boy has been born in Ukraine to an infertile couple after the first ever use of a new technique using the DNA of three parents, the head of a Kiev fertility clinic said Wednesday.



The boy was conceived using DNA from his mother and father but also from an egg donor in a technique called pronuclear transfer, said Valeriy Zukin, director of the Nadiya private fertility clinic in Kiev.



The boy is considered to be the second "three-parent" baby after a similar baby was born in Mexico in 2016 after the use of a different technique.



Zukin estimated that annually some two million women across the world try to have a baby using IVF and around 1 percent of these suffer embryo arrest.

...