Brits, Czechs claim world's most powerful 'super laser'

A team of British and Czech scientists Tuesday said they had successfully tested a "super laser" they claim is 10 times more powerful than any other of its kind on the planet.



The so-called "high peak power laser" has a 1,000-watt average power output, a benchmark of sustained, high-energy pulses.



Mocek told AFP that Bivoj was fundamentally different from so-called peak power lasers.



There are two behemoths of this kind – the one-petawatt Texas Petawatt Laser in Austin and the two-petawatt Laser for Fast Ignition Experiments (LFEX) in Osaka, Japan.



Mocek told AFP that there are also plans to commercialise the laser in the second half of the year.

...