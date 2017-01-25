Cash crunch for anti-Armageddon asteroid mission

A mission to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid moon to alter its trajectory, a possible dry-run for an exercise in saving the Earth from Armageddon, has run into a cash crunch.



In 2022, the idea is to launch a 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) NASA spacecraft at Didymos, an asteroid some 13 million kilometers (eight million miles) from Earth, after a two-year self-guided journey through space.



The craft will crash into the 800 meter-wide Didymos' tiny satellite, Didymoon, at a speed of about six kilometers (3.7 miles) per second.



The ESA had sought 250 million euros ($269 million).



The $150-million mission can go ahead with or without Europe.



Scientists believe more than 1,700 asteroids are on trajectories that may pose a collision danger to Earth.

...