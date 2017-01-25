Scientists grow hybrid rat organs, with eye on transplant shortage

The same team, in 2010, managed to grow a rat pancreas in a mouse.



But the organ grew only to the size of a mouse pancreas, which meant there was not enough tissue for transplant to a rat.



Almost every organ and tissue of the resulting adults was a mixture of rat and mouse cells, apart from the pancreas which was mainly mouse.



This meant that the hybrid creatures had to rely on the injected mouse cells to develop the organ.



Once the animals were fully grown, the scientists extracted clusters of insulin-producing Beta cells from their pancreases.



They transplanted these into diabetic mice that genetically matched the stem cells which had been used to create the organs in the first place.

...