Robocop joins Dubai police to fight crime

If the "Robocop" experiment is successful, Dubai Police says it wants the unarmed robots to make up 25 percent of its patrolling force by 2030 .



Clad in the colors of the Dubai Police uniform, the life-size robot, which can shake hands and perform a military salute, is the lighter side of a government plan to use technology to improve services and security ahead of Dubai hosting Expo 2020 .



Most people are not nervous about talking to a robot and some even seem to prefer it, Razooqi said.

...