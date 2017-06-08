NASA picks 12 new astronauts from crush of applicants

NASA chose 12 new astronauts Wednesday from its biggest pool of applicants ever, hand-picking seven men and five women who could one day fly aboard the nation's next generation of spacecraft.



Under Trump, "America will lead in space once again, and the world will marvel," Pence said.



More than 18,300 people threw their hats into the space ring during a brief application period 1 ½ years ago.



The 12 selected Wednesday will join 44 astronauts already in the NASA corps. U.S. astronauts have not launched from home soil since 2011, when the space shuttles were retired, thus the low head count.



After two years of training, the newbies may end up riding commercial rockets to the International Space Station or flying beyond the moon in NASA's Orion spacecraft.



A launch engineer and senior manager for SpaceX, Robb Kulin, is among the new astronauts.



This is NASA's 22nd group of astronauts. The first group, the original Mercury 7 astronauts, was chosen in 1959 .



Altogether, 350 Americans have now been selected to become astronauts.

...