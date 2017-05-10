Facebook to play down links to websites with deceptive ads

Facebook is planning to intensify its crackdown on so-called clickbait websites, saying it will begin giving lower prominence to links that lead to pages full of deceptive or annoying advertisements.



Links to websites with pop-up ads or full-screen ads also would be downplayed, it said.



The company said it reviewed hundreds of thousands of websites linked to from Facebook to identify those with little substance but lots of disruptive or shocking ads.



Bosworth declined to name any websites Facebook wants to target.

