What’s holding back self-driving cars?

In just a few years, well-mannered self-driving robotaxis will share the roads with reckless, law-breaking human drivers.



A self-driving car would be programmed to drive at the speed limit.



Self-driving cars wouldn't dare cross a double yellow line; humans do it all the time.



Already there have been isolated cases of human drivers pulling into the path of cars such as Teslas, knowing they will stop because they're equipped with automatic emergency braking.



Cars with sensors for driver-assist systems already are gathering data about road signs, lane lines and human driver behavior.



Programmers are optimistic that someday the cars will be able to handle even Beijing's traffic.



That cost could fall as more cars are built.



Still, some skeptics say computerized cars will never be able to think exactly like humans.

...