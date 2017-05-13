Robotic ‘exoskeleton’ prevents falls by elderly: study

Scientists unveiled a lightweight, robotic, outer "skeleton" Thursday that can detect when someone loses their balance, correct their gait, and prevent their fall. Designed to limit stumbles among the elderly, the device has sensors that can discern in real time when a limb starts to buckle or flail, and lightweight motors that exert instant force on both legs to restore balance.



Dubbed the Active Pelvis Orthosis or APO, the new device could also help disabled people and amputees, said its designers from the Scuola Sant'Anna, an Italian University, and Switzerland's EPFL polytechnical school.



Tropea and the rest of the team tested their creation on eight elderly people and two amputees with prosthetic limbs – two groups particularly vulnerable to potentially devastating falls.

...