Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water

A Dubai firm's dream of towing icebergs from the Antarctic to the Arabian Peninsula could face some titanic obstacles.



The firm has drawn up plans to harvest icebergs in the southern Indian Ocean and tow them 9,200 kilometers away to the Gulf, where they could be melted down for freshwater and marketed as a tourist attraction.



Workers would then secure them to the boats with nets and embark on a yearlong cruise to the United Arab Emirates.



The company believes that, as most of the icebergs' mass is underwater, they would not melt significantly during the voyage.



Shehi said each iceberg would hold around 20 billion gallons of fresh water that could be harvested without costly desalinization, which currently provides nearly all of the Gulf region's water.



Antarctica holds 60 percent of the world's freshwater, frozen in an ice shelf that sheds nearly 1.2 trillion tons of icebergs a year, according to NASA.



A Norwegian company sells 750 ml bottles of melted iceberg for $100 each.

