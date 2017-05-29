Britain’s real-life ‘Iron Man’ has high hopes

The British inventor of an Iron Man-style jet suit has lofty hopes that his project, which started out as a fun experiment, could become a practical tool for industries ranging from entertainment to the military. Richard Browning, a 38-year-old former commodities trader with little experience of engineering, developed his jet suit with the help of friends over the last 18 months.



Browning said the suit is capable of carrying a person thousands of feet in the air, and in theory could attain a speed of around 280 miles an hour (450 kph).



For safety reasons, Browning hovers just a few feet off the ground.



Browning showed off his piloting skills at a flight test Thursday, breaking his record for speed by traveling over 30 mph, covering a distance of several hundred meters.

