You can shower with new Kindle, you just can’t read

Amazon's top-of-the-line e-reader is now waterproof – an excellent feature for a $250-and-up investment.



Amazon says you'll still get some protection from chlorinated or salty water – just not as much as what's promised for freshwater.



As for that cover, the standard version with woven fabric ($45) is "water safe" but not "waterproof".



The pricier leather covers ($60) won't resist water at all, which defeats having a waterproof e-reader in the first place.



You can pair the new Kindle with Bluetooth headsets and enjoy integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



The larger 7-inch screen on the Oasis makes the other devices' once-adequate 6-inch screens seem too small. Amazon says the Oasis fits 30 percent more words.

...