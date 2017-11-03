Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return from Sydney to Shanghai

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple Inc. stores in Asia early Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X, a turnout that contrasts with the more lackluster launches for the past two iterations of the premium smartphone.



Strong initial demand underscores Apple's upbeat sales forecast for the year-end holiday shopping season, provided just hours before iPhone X sales began.



Just 30 people turned up for the September release of the iPhone 8, an incremental update of the iPhone 7 .



Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters on Thursday that Apple was "quite happy" with how manufacturing of the iPhone X was progressing.



In Apple's Omotesando store in Tokyo, some 550 people were waiting in a line stretching to around 600 meters.



Lines also started to form outside Apple's New York City stores on Thursday evening, with a salesperson at one shop in the Upper West Side telling Reuters about 20 people had queued up so far.

