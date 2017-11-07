In shadow of tech boom, the working homeless sleep in cars

In the same affluent, suburban city where Google built its headquarters, Tes Saldana lives in a crowded but tidy camper she parks on the street.



Across the street from Saldana's camper, for example, two-bedroom units in the apartment complex start at $3,840, including concierge service.



Counts taken earlier this year show 168,000 homeless people in California, Oregon and Washington -- 20,000 more than were counted just two years ago.



The family was evicted two years ago from an apartment where the rent kept going up, nearing $3,000 a month.



Mountain View, a city of 80,000 which also is home to Mozilla and 23andMe, has committed more than $1 million over two years for homeless services, including money for an outreach case manager and a police officer to help people who live in vehicles. At last count, there were people living in more than 330 vehicles throughout the city.



Last week, Mountain View officials posted signs banning vehicles more than 6 feet high on some parts of the street where Saldana, Hernandez and others living in RVs were parked, saying they were creating a traffic hazard.

...