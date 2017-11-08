Snapchat and Twitter adopting new looks to gain more users

Twitter is rolling out a 280-character limit for nearly all its users, abandoning its iconic 140-character limit for tweets.



At the end of the third quarter, Twitter had 330 million monthly users, up just 1 percent from the second quarter. Snapchat added 4.5 million daily users in the quarter to 178 million, which amounts to a 3 percent growth. The company does not report monthly user figures.



But those numbers pale next to social media behemoth Facebook, which reported its monthly users rose 16 percent to 2.07 billion.



The San Francisco company says 9 percent of tweets written in English hit the 140-character limit.

...