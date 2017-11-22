Skype joins list of apps on China blacklist

Skype has apparently joined the lengthening list of internet communication tools on China's blacklist, with Apple saying Wednesday it was ordered to clear its download store of apps that violate national laws.



Skype Business, a separate app tailored more for corporate use, was still available for download.



China has for years blocked leading foreign websites or services including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a number of news organizations with a system of internet censorship nicknamed the "Great Firewall of China".



Skype's removal from app stores comes as China prepares to host its fourth World Internet Conference next month.

