Google-bred Waymo aims to shift robotic cars into next gear

Google's self-driving car spinoff is accelerating efforts to convince the public that its technology is almost ready to safely transport people without any human assistance at all.



Waymo's real goal is to the point where people in cars are nothing but passengers.



Since Google began working on self-driving cars in 2009, dozens of established automaker such as General Motors and Ford Motors have entered the race, along with other big technology companies, including Apple and ride-hailing service Uber.



It also intends to license its automated system to automakers such as Fiat Chrysler Automobile, which is already using it in 100 Pacifica minivans.

