Monster planet found orbiting dwarf star: 'surprised' astronomers

A "monster" planet, which should in theory not exist, has been discovered orbiting a faint dwarf star far, far away, surprised astronomers said Tuesday.



The existence of the gassy giant challenges long-standing theories that such a big planet -- about the size of Jupiter -- cannot be formed around a star so small.



The project gave its name to the star -- NGTS-1 -- and dubbed the planet NGTS-1b. The "b" signifies it is the first planet found around this star.



The planet's parent star is described as an M-dwarf -- the most common type in the universe, which means there may be many more unpredicted giant gas planets to be found, the team said.

...