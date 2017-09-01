Need a sacrificial goat for Eid? Pakistan has an app for that

Pakistan's cattle markets have been crammed for weeks as the Muslim country prepares for the sacrificial festival of Eid al-Adha this weekend, but in Islamabad and Karachi crowd-weary residents are ordering animals by app instead.



The centuries-old festival is steeped in tradition, but this year some middle-class Pakistanis are turning to technology to skip the packed markets and ordering their animals via the ride-sharing app Careem.



There was little chance of it threatening demand for animals at the country's bustling cattle markets.

...