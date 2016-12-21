Sink in hot mineral waters at Budapest baths

More than 1,000 years later, the Ottomans established the city as a trading post during their 150-year rule and built two baths that still operate.



The oldest, the Rudas Baths, features an octagonal room dating to 1550 with one main pool encircled by four smaller ones of varying temperatures.



Ornate, blazing yellow buildings form a courtyard that encloses three huge naturally heated pools.



Another 15 smaller pools indoors range from a chilly 18 C up to a skin-tingling 40 C.



Both baths cost 4,700 forints for a day pass with a locker, or about $16 .

...