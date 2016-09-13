Paris comes to Asia's casino hub Macau with new Sands resort

The southern Chinese casino gambling powerhouse of Macau is getting a French twist.



The $2.9 billion casino resort is drenched in Francophone icons, including replicas of 20 famous Paris landmarks, the biggest of which is a half-size replica of the Eiffel Tower.



The Parisian, operated by the Chinese unit of Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp., is the second American-owned resort to launch in Macau in less than a month, following the mid-August opening of Steve Wynn's $4.2 billion Wynn Palace.



Casino revenues rose 1.1 percent in August, the first monthly expansion after 26 straight months of declining growth.



Still, with annual gambling revenues last year of $29 billion, its market is about four times bigger than the Las Vegas Strip's.



The Parisian debuts with about 1,600 slot machines and 410 gambling tables, including 310 brought over from other Sands resorts and 100 more "new to market" tables recently approved by Macau's gambling regulator, which also granted permission to add 50 more new tables over the next two years.

...