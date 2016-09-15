Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alps idyll, despite talk of veil ban

While like many of the female Arab tourists, 21-year-old pharmacist Marwa wore a headscarf, others were in full-face veils, something many Austrians find unacceptable.



In Zell am See, locals who rely on tourism fear a ban – such as the one attempted on French beaches – could drive away the Arabs who come in numbers as large as the Germans in summer but spend far more.



Zell am See's more than 40 hotels and 60 restaurants warmly welcome travellers such as Sultan and Marwa whose spending compensates for revenue drops of up to 30 percent seen since Russian guests began staying away due to a tumbling ruble.



Arabs accounted for over 20 percent of hotel stays in May-July, nearly the same as Germans who usually make up around a quarter of guests, according to Statistik Austria.



Germans spend an average 133 euros per day.

