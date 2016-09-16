Japan choosing 88 animation travel spots to boost tourism

Eighty-eight places in Japan are going to be designated "animation spots" to encourage tourism – using train stations, school campuses, rural shrines and other fairly everyday places where popular "manga" characters are depicted.



This is being billed as the official list for any fan's animation "pilgrimage," as the places are known as "seichi," or "sacred spots".



Tourists from abroad have grown, under a "Cool Japan" initiative, reaching 20 million people last year – five years ahead of a goal set by the government, prompting officials to raise its 2020 target to 40 million tourists.



One shoo-in for the list, according to organizers, is Washinomiya Jinja, a picturesque shrine in Saitama prefecture on the outskirts of Tokyo, a familiar scene in comics by Kagami Yoshimizu, which later became a TV animation series, "Lucky Star" or "Raki Suta".



The agency's survey of French and Thai people found that, although the two groups varied on what they hoped to do, they both said they became interested in Japan through movies and other entertainment content.

