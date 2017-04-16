Musicians chase fame on west Africa's musical islands

Every April, the tiny island capital of Cape Verde is taken over for a week by musicians of all stripes, trailing dreams of record deals and sold-out stadiums.



Two events, the Atlantic Music Expo (AME) and the more established Kriol Jazz Festival, draw talent from as far away Haiti and Brazil, intent on showing what they have to offer to international producers on an archipelago famed for its own rich musical heritage.



Da Silva knows the world music industry better than most, having spotted the talent of Cesaria Evora, Cape Verde's "barefoot diva", who made the island nation's bittersweet "morna" ballads internationally famous.



No style is discounted at the Atlantic Music Expo, but its African roots are proudly out front, with more than 500 music professionals attending, among them Afrojazz, soul, R&B, rap and traditional folk artists.

...