First direct London-China train completes 12,000 km run

Laden with whisky and baby milk, the first freight train linking China directly to the U.K. arrived in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu Saturday after a 12,000-kilometer (7,500-mile) trip, becoming the world's second-longest rail route.



The journey is the latest effort in China's drive to strengthen trade links with western Europe along a modern-day "Silk Road" route.



The new route is longer than Russia's famous Trans-Siberian railway, but about 1,000 kilometers shorter than the record-holding China-Madrid link, which opened in 2014 .



The train, named the East Wind, has much less carrying capacity -- just 88 shipping containers, according to the Yiwu government, compared to the 10,000 to 20,000 containers cargo ships can carry.



China already has a regular direct freight train service to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

