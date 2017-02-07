Airbnb imposes limits on rentals in Barcelona

Homeowners in central Barcelona will only be able to rent out one place on Airbnb as part of new rules announced Tuesday by the home rentals website, at loggerheads with local authorities.



On Tuesday, Airbnb announced that those who have property in the city center will only be allowed to post one rental listing on the website.



Agusti Colom, head of tourism at Barcelona's city hall, described Airbnb's measures as a "joke," calling on the company to respect the law and stop allowing lodgings that lack the necessary permits to be listed on the website.

