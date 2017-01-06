Speyside distilled: Whisky, wool and walking

ABERLOUR, Scotland: Forget the three Rs. I went to Speyside, Scotland's "single-malt capital of the world," to brush up on the three Ws: whisky, wool and walking.



Dreaming of drams and doing a little whisky wandering of your own?



The pretty village of Aberlour has the Aberlour and Cardhu distilleries as well as The Dowans Hotel, which has a very good restaurant and well-stocked whisky bar, plus rooms ranging from small but well-designed singles that start at around $100 a night to luxe suites. In the heart of the village, you'll find The Mash Tun, a whisky bar and restaurant with four rooms.



Big names include The Glenlivet, Glenfiddich and The Macallan.



Glenfiddich and Balvenie: These neighboring Dufftown distilleries offer contrasting experiences.



The Macallan: The Macallan is in Craigellachie (pronounced Crey-GELL-ah-kee) and is the whisky James Bond likes to drink.



The Six Pillars tour, about $19, offers an excellent and in-depth look into what goes into making and aging a single malt whisky and finishes with a tasting of four whiskies.

...