Vienna's homeless show tourists life on the street



On a wintry afternoon, tourists huddle around their guide outside Vienna's central train station. But instead of exploring glitzy palaces, Barbara will take them around night shelters and soup kitchens as part of a new initiative aimed at helping homeless people like herself get back on their feet. Vienna is ranked one of the world's most livable cities with an excellent social security system, but thousands of people nonetheless fall through the cracks.



Barbara, who declined to give her surname, switches effortlessly from German to English and French as she explains why the central station is a "hotspot" for the homeless.



Barbara and her group brace icy winds to head to the so-called "P7" building – the government branch that runs Vienna's homeless registry and provides sleeping quarters.



It's not enough to meet the high demand, made worse because Vienna also draws the homeless from other European cities like Budapest where conditions are even tougher.

...