If you go down to the woods Sunday ...

Music, games, pine trees, and, most importantly, Lebanese flags blowing in the wind filled Beirut's Hippodrome Park Sunday as hundreds descended on the area in an attempt to host Lebanon's largest outdoor picnic. Mindwhisk Events and Virgin Radio Lebanon teamed up to host City Picnic in Beirut's biggest open green space.



Mezher first approached the Municipality of Beirut to ask for permission to use the Hippodrome, and said the municipality was very cooperative. She also wanted people to realize there are green spaces inside Beirut which are often overlooked.



This is the first time something like this takes place," Jacobsen added.



Others say they went to the picnic to be surrounded by nature and green space.

...