A taste of home away from home

Originally from Marjayoun, in the south of Lebanon, Amal Farha-Oaks fled Lebanon in 1980 due to the Civil War.



"I was seeing reviews everywhere in the papers about dry meat, bland hummus and flatbread," Farha-Oaks told The Daily Star.



Suddenly she had a desire to show people that Lebanese food was nutritious, healthy and, most importantly, tasty.



Farha-Oaks does plan on expanding her restaurant, but does not see herself opening new locations, for fear of losing authenticity.



Lebanese cuisine is one of the more recognized and well-liked cuisines around the world.



Farha-Oaks has been able to take Lebanese cuisine out of the country, while keeping the country in the cuisine.

