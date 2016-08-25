Lebanese Cabinet holds meeting without FPM

Lebanese ministers discussed several issues during a Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail on Thursday, defying a boycott by the Free Patriotic Movement over the extension of senior military posts.



The next session will take place September 8, in the hope that all ministers will be present at the Cabinet meeting, Joreige added.



Ministers belonging to the FPM, namely Education Minister Elias Bou Saab and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil were absent from the session, along with ministers from the Tashnag and Kataeb parties.



Energy Minister Arthur Nazarian, from the Tashnag Party, was the only other minister to boycott the meeting in support of Bassil and Bou Saab.



Following Pharaon's withdrawal from the meeting, resigned Economy Minister Alain Hakim tweeted that the Cabinet no longer is based on the National Charter, which calls for a fair Christian and Muslim representation.

