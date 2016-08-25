Activists march against landfill east of Beirut

Activists opposed to the government's waste management plan joined a protest on Thursday that was initiated by the Kataeb Party outside a landfill construction site east of Beirut.



Around 35 protesters marched from Dora roundabout north of Beirut to the site of the planned Burj Hammoud landfill.



Trash is currently being taken to storage lots in Costa Brava, south of Beirut, and to Burj Hammoud, where new landfills are slated to be built.



However, Burj Hammoud municipality decided Wednesday to bar access to a temporary garbage storage lot near the landfill until work resumes at the site, fearing that a mountain of garbage would be created in the area.

...